Genshin Impact: New Update Event Grants Players Extra Mora

Genshin Impact: Mihoyo is getting ready to release Sakura Blossom, Genshin Impact’s 2.5 patch, and to help players keep anxiety under control and reward their fan base, the company has prepared a little gift.

While the new patch doesn’t come out, it’s possible to guarantee a total of 20,000 Mora on the new update preview hotsite. In addition to getting an extra penny, you can check out a little bit of what awaits us when version 2.5 arrives next week.

On Twitter, the Chinese developer announced the news, inviting players to visit the site to check out the preview of the update and receive free coins.

To receive your 20,000 Mora, you must access and share the hotsite through the game. That is, open Genshin Impact and select the option to visit the site in the news screen. With the page open, press the share button and finish the action to receive the prize.

In addition, the company also posted a 4+ minute teaser on YouTube, allowing fans to get a sneak peek at what’s to come in Sakura Blossom. It is possible to activate subtitles in Portuguese to watch the video in our language.