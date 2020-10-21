Genshin Impact: new trailer shows Klee skills

Continuing the dissemination of materials related to the character Klee, by Genshin Impact, miHoYo launched a new video on its channel showing a little more of the explosive combatant in action. Check out the trailer below:

The video shows the girl using her skills to eliminate various enemies encountered along the way, either with conventional blows or movements like Jumpy Dumpty, which affects a specific area. In addition, the trailer also gives an idea of his passive technique (which helps to find items related to Mondstadt on the map).

Genshin Impact is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and mobile devices.



