Genshin Impact: New Subaru Promo Reveals Alhaitham, Dehya and Cyno Weapon Types

Genshin Impact is releasing a lot of trailers announcing an upcoming major update that will add a new region called Sumeru. The first update of Sumeru will also introduce the only missing item from the game list.

The developer of HoYoverse showed a new promo video, which contains more information about the new large region. The video features numerous characters that are likely to appear in upcoming Genshin Impact updates.

One of the scenes shows a fight between Alhaitam and Tsino, which was interrupted by a third character named Dehya. The video confirms previous leaks claiming that Alhaitam is the new owner of the sword. According to popular fan theory, his unique name is apparently based on the name of a popular Arabic mathematician named Hassan ibn al-Haytham, which is appropriate given that all the trailers of Sumeru hint that the new nation is based in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. . Despite the fact that there is still no official information about his rarity, it is expected that Alhaitam will become a new five-star character.

The other character in the battle, Tsino, will be a new character with a shaft weapon, whose design seems to be inspired by Ancient Egypt. A couple of comments claim that his unique headdress resembles Anubis, the Egyptian god of the dead. Previous leaks have revealed that Tsino will be a new DPS character in Genshin Impact with the ability to control the Electro element. His elemental skill will allow him to deal electro damage in the process, similar to Xiao’s jerk. Qino’s spontaneous explosion can infuse his weapon with Electro and change the effects of his skills’ normal attacks.

When it comes to the rarity of Qino, it is expected that he will become a new five-star character. According to previous Genshin Impact leaks, Tsino is rumored to appear in Genshin Impact Version 3.1 along with Neelow and Candice. The video also confirms that Dehya will become a new character from Claymore, which means that in the future she may also become a strong choice for DPS.

Numerous responses in the comments section claim that they can’t wait to explore the new Sumeru region. Fortunately, the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.0 special program will provide more information about the new region, as well as about the first game characters of Sumeru. Earlier, the game confirmed three additions to the game list: Tighnari, Collei and Dori. Tignhari and Collei will be the first Dendro characters in the game, and they are expected to appear on the first banner, while players will have to wait for the second part of the update to get their hands on Dori.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently in development, the release date has not been confirmed.