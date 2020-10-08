Genshin Impact: minimum requirements to play on PC, iOS

We explain what are the minimum and recommended requirements to play Genshin Impact on PC, iOS and Android phones, in addition to compatible smartphones.

Genshin Impact is called to be one of the most acclaimed free to play video games of 2020. After its first day available worldwide for PS4, iOS, Android and PC, the multiplayer action RPG of miHoYo already has more than 10 millions of registered players. Now, what are the minimum system requirements for computers, iOS (iPhone, iPad) and Android phones? Let’s consult it.

Unlike on PS4, where it is simply necessary to download the game by making enough space on our hard drive, on other platforms compatibility factors must be taken into account. Let’s go on to see what we need – we already warned that it is not much – and other factors to consider.

Genshin Impact PC Requirements

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Similar to Intel Core i7 or higher RAM: 16 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or better

DirectX version: DirectX 11

Storage: 30 GB of free storage space

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5 or similar RAM: 8 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030,

DirectX version: DirectX 11

Storage: 30 GB of free storage space

Genshin Impact Requirements on iOS (iPhone, iPad)

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch ( 4th generation).

Compatible operating system: iOS 9.0 or higher

Storage: 8 GB of free storage space

Genshin Impact is available worldwide in digital format for PS4, PC, iOS, and Android. We explain how to download it for free (free to play) in this article. A version for Nintendo Switch will be published soon, it is currently in development; on the other hand, on PS5 we will have new details soon. Where they have no plans, at least for now, is on Xbox systems.



