Genshin Impact: miHoYo offers game soundtrack

Chinese developer miHoYo released the full soundtrack for the game on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel. Composed by instrumental artist Yu-Peng Chen, OST is composed of 63 songs that relive the best moments of the title and players can get to know more in depth, one of the best aspects of the free-to-play title.

The original Genshin Impact soundtrack is not expected to receive physical media in the West, being limited only to Chinese territory and surroundings. Featuring three discs of around 30 min each, with the first being “City of Winds and Idylls”, the second “The Horizon of Dandelion” and the last “Saga of the West Wind”, the sounds are a delight for fans of original orchestrated songs, and will certainly be remarkable for those who have the opportunity to listen to them.

Check below all the videos with their respective audio tracks.

Part 1 – City of Winds and Idylls

Part 2 – The Horizon of Dandelion

Part 3 – Saga of the West Wind



