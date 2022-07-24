Genshin Impact: Mesmerizing Dream At Sea Guide to Online Events

“A Fascinating Dream at Sea” is a web event at Genshin Impact, where the Traveler and Paymon recall their adventures on the Golden Apple Archipelago during a Summer Odyssey. Players can participate in this event to earn various in-game rewards, such as Primogems for wish fulfillment and Mora for character improvement. Currently, re-launch banners for Kazuhi and Klee are available. Accordingly, fans of the free Genshin Impact game will need all the “Freemogems” they can get to add these two excellent additions to their list.

To start the “Mesmerizing Dream at Sea” in Genshin Impact, players must log in to their Hoyoverse account and select an account connected to their server. As in past web events, no conditions are required to participate, such as adventure rank requirements or completing a story quest. After passing the title screen, participants will be greeted by a short dialogue scenario between Paymon and the Traveler. Paymon says she would like to recall her recent dreams, referring to her experience in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Therefore, the Traveler must help his little companion to remember what he did or saw during the Summer Odyssey.

The web event is divided into several islands or “dream images”, which depict the islands of the Golden Apple archipelago. Choosing an image from a dream, Paymon will ask the Traveler about what he experienced. To complete the event and receive in-game rewards, participants must answer all questions correctly.

How to take part in a fascinating dream at sea in Genshin Impact

For example, for the first island in “A Fascinating Dream in the Sea” there are three correct answers:

The first answer is: an island with many dodocos. The second answer: Kabumbol fortress. The third answer is: a flying treasure chest.

After completing the dialogue, players will receive a nice screenshot with additional Primogems and Moroi. Below is a more detailed mechanics of this web event:

“Inspiration” is the currency in this web event, which serves as the energy of players to create dream images. Inspiration can be earned by completing in-game tasks in Genshin Impact, for example, by entering the game. “Snacks” is another currency used to feed the Paymon if the player gives an incorrect answer. Snacks can be obtained by completing more specific game tasks, such as cooking a dish. Participants do not have to go through a Summer Odyssey to enjoy or receive rewards from a “Mesmerizing Dream at Sea”. However, they are related in terms of content history. Genshin Impact fans have until July 31, 2022 to complete this web event, after which it will be disabled and the rewards will no longer be available.