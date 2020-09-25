Genshin Impact may arrive for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S

Future owners of next generation consoles can celebrate. MiHoYo, developer of Genshin Impact said it could launch its action RPG for the Xbox Series X, S and PlayStation 5 in the future

“We have plans to launch on the next generation consoles and we will announce as soon as they become concrete”, informed the company during a press conference with the game’s developers.

The Chinese company released the first information about the title at the 2019 Tokyo Game Show. Since then, the game has been long awaited by lovers of the genre. Genshn Impact is considered a “spiritual successor” to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The title will be Free-to-Play and should receive a Nintendo Switch version, but nothing was reported during the interview with journalists. Genshin Impact will be available with subtitles and Portuguese translation.



