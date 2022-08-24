Genshin Impact Map Leak Shows How Huge Sumeru Is

Genshin Impact version 3.0 has officially been released, which means that players finally have the opportunity to explore part of the new Sumeru region. The New Nation also introduced the long-awaited Dendro element in the combat system, which will have a significant impact on the meta of the game’s characters.

Even though the 3.0 update has opened up most of the map, players are still looking forward to finding out how big the entire Sumeru region really is. A new post on the popular Reddit subsection Genshin Impact Leaks apparently showed an image showing the entire map of Twilight.

At the moment, the only game parts of Sumeru are the rainforests associated with Chasm. The leak shows that the entire Sumeru region may be larger than Mondstadt and Liue combined, which makes it the largest country in the game at the moment. However, it should be noted that Mondstadt has not yet received an extension to the north. The developer of HoYoverse presented an interesting scheme for adding a new large region in parts in many updates, which means that the entire Sumeru region can be unlocked in a couple of months.

Numerous responses in the comments section claim that desert parts of Twilight may appear in the upcoming version of Genshin Impact 3.1, which is expected to be released around September 28, at least according to the latest live broadcast event. The game’s official social media accounts have already revealed three new characters who will join the game roster in Update 3.1. Some of these characters, such as Qino, are inspired by the traditional clothing of Ancient Egypt, which means that HoYoverse can present the first part of the desert with him.

Recent leaks hint that Tsino will become the new character of Genshin Impact DPS. In one of Sumeru’s commercials, it was confirmed that Tsino would become a new user of the electric halberd, just like the popular Raiden Shogun. As for his playing style, trustworthy sources hint that he is very similar to two strong DPS characters, Razor and Xiao.

Most of the community seems surprised that none of the characters that are due to appear in Update 3.1 will use the Dendro element. This means that players will still have to rely on Tighnari, Collei and the new version of the Traveler for Dendro app. The new element introduced many new elementary reactions to Genshin Impact, which means that players should probably have at least one Dendro character on their team.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently in development, the release date has not been confirmed.