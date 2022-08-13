Genshin Impact Makes Big changes to the Update schedule

Genshin Impact continues to evolve as a regularly updated open-world role-playing game, and HoYoverse is making some changes related to its game development efforts. As Genshin Impact version 3.0 approaches, HoYoverse is adopting a new schedule with major changes related to the release of future updates.

Each version of Genshin Impact brings new events and stories to explore with a growing cast of characters. Update 3.0 follows the structure of past updates, such as Genshin Impact version 2.0, which introduces the long-awaited Inazuma region. Teiwat’s fourth nation, Sumeru, will debut in version 3.0, and players will meet characters tuned to the Dendro element. Before launching the main update, HoYoverse changes the update schedule for Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse has announced its new update schedule for Genshin Impact, indicating the planned release dates and duration of versions for versions 3.0 to 3.3. Genshin Impact versions 3.0 to 3.2 will last approximately five weeks each instead of the traditional six weeks. The HoYoverse development team will adjust its content plan accordingly, without reducing the game content contained in each update. In addition, the Genshin Impact combat pass has been changed to compensate for the new five-week duration. Players can upgrade the Combat Pass level by earning 900 EXP for each BP level in Genshin Impact versions 3.0 to 3.2.

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is released on August 24, followed by the release of version 3.1 on September 28 and the release of version 3.2 on November 2. The release of Genshin Impact version 3.3 is scheduled for December 7, and it is expected that the update schedule will return to the standard six-week duration. In addition, the EXP required to level up the Battle Pass is expected to return to 1000 EXP per level. The release dates of versions 3.0 to 3.3 are subject to change.

Rumors of a change in the duration of the Genshin Impact version have been circulating for weeks as players have been waiting for news about version 3.0. Although the duration has been reduced to five weeks, players can still receive the same amount of content as originally planned, according to HoYoverse. The developer assures fans that the content is not being cut for the sake of shortening the duration of the update.

HoYoverse is probably releasing content at a faster pace to compensate for the delay of Genshin Impact version 2.7. However, HoYoverse should be wary of potential FOMO (fear of missing an opportunity) in the Genshin Impact community. A shorter duration may cause some players to miss time-limited events, which may lead to disagreements.

Genshin Impact is now available for Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A version for the Nintendo Switch is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.