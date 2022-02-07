Genshin Impact: Learn How To Download and Which Phones Run The Game

Genshin Impact has been available for some time for Android and iOS, and perhaps many are wondering about the game’s compatibility with their devices. If you are in this group, we list the devices capable of running the game and what are the necessary settings for this.

Android requirements

It is not necessary to have a specific device for games if you are curious to see what this universe can offer in terms of fun. Any device that has Android 7.0 and at least 3 GB of RAM can perform this task well.

See below what are the minimum and recommended requirements for the game on the little green robot system:

Minimum requirements

Processor: Arm v8a 64 bit

Memory: 3 GB of RAM memory

Operating system: Android 7.0

recommended requirements

Processor: Snapdragon 845 or Kirin 810

Memory: 4 GB of RAM memory

Operating System: Android 8.1 or higher

Genshin Impact on iOS

Unlike Android, those who intend to enjoy the game on Apple devices will not worry so much about the requirements, but about the version of the mobile device. So, see below if yours can run the title:

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad Pro (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (4th generation)

And how much do I pay to play Genshin Impact?

The game does not have an initial price, just go to your device’s store, download it, install it, create your account and start having fun. However, the title has some items obtained with real money, so it’s up to you to decide if you really want to invest something in the game or advance through this journey only with what is offered for free in missions and events.

If you want to know more about Genshin Impact, be sure to follow our coverage of the game. We recently had the gameplay leak of some characters, such as Yae Miko, Yelan, Heizou, Shinobu and Ayato, in addition to the possibility of having Ganyu and Mona’s banners return at some point.