Genshin Impact: learn all about the new game update

The developer miHoYo detailed the main news that will be present in update 1.1 of Genshin Impact, scheduled to be released for free on November 11th. According to the studio, the patch will add new bosses, playable characters, missions and mechanics to further expand the universe.

Called A New Star Approaches, patch 1.1 will bring a significant expansion to the game’s narrative, bringing the development of one of the main stories commented by NPCs during the dialogues, the giant water dragon arc. Check out the trailer below:



