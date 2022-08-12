Genshin Impact Leaks Suggest the Next Three Updates Will Be Shorter Than Usual

A major new Genshin Impact update is just around the corner, and players can’t wait to explore the fourth major region of the game called Sumeru. Recent HoYoverse trailers describe this region as a mysterious land filled with deserts and rainforests.

As usual, a new major nation will appear piecemeal over the next few updates. A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed that there may be some interesting changes in the usual HoYoverse update schedule.

According to a trustworthy source named Uncle Chasm, the three upcoming Genshin Impact updates will apparently be shortened by one week. This may be HoYoverse’s way to compensate for the three-week delay that occurred in version 2.6. The upcoming 3.0 update is one week shorter, which will also allow the release of 3.1 just in time for the second anniversary of the game. Every second update after 3.2 is likely to return to the usual six-week duration, three weeks for each banner cycle.

3.0, 3.1 and 3.2 will be shortened by one week — Uncle Chasm from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

These leaks are also hinted at by rumors that the Battle Pass for the Genshin Impact 3.0 update will be one week shorter than usual. A number of responses in the comments section claim that they don’t mind a shorter update, given that there aren’t usually many new actions in the last week of each banner cycle. Previous rumors that 3.0 could be split into two banner cycles were recently refuted, as credible sources confirmed that limited five-star characters would appear in the update.

According to the leaks, the first banner for Genshin Impact 3.0 will be a double banner featuring a new user of the bow Dendro Tighnari and the popular Geo Archon Zhongli. The second part of the update will include two re-launches for the user of the Hydro catalyst, Kokomi Sangonomy, and a character with a cryo bow, Ganyu.

The update will apparently also include two additional characters named Dory and Collie, but they will have a lower four-star rarity. Collay is expected to appear on the Tignari banner, and the two will presumably introduce the Traveler to the new region, just as Amber did in Mondstadt. However, these leaks should still be treated with a degree of skepticism, and the developer of HoYoverse will tell you in more detail in his upcoming live broadcast for Genshin Impact Version 3.0.

Genshin Impact is already available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.