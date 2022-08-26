Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal Two New Five-Star Weapons for Update 3.1

Despite the fact that the long-awaited Genshin Impact 3.0 update appeared just a couple of days ago, new leaks have revealed a lot of information about the upcoming version 3.1. Developer HoYoverse has officially announced three new Genshin Impact characters for the update, two of which have a higher five-star rarity.

With each new five-star addition to the list of characters, the game usually includes their signature weapons in the same update. One of the most authoritative community leaders named GI__Front spoke about the new five-star weapon that will appear with the Genshin Impact 3.1 update.

The two weapons are called the Key of Hierophany and the Staff of the Scarlet Sands. Key of Hierophany will be a new sword that will serve as a signature weapon for the new five-star character Nilou, and according to the popular Genshin Impact statistics website called Project Amber, the weapon will have the following characteristics:

Weapon Type: Sword Base Attack: 542 Secondary Characteristic: HP Percentage Secondary Characteristic max. Value: 66.2% Passive (Improvement Level 1): Increases HP by 20%. The character will receive an effect called “Great Anthem” whenever he hits an opponent with his elemental skill. This effect will increase the skill of the character’s elements by 0.12% of its maximum value. HP and effect can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. The effect has three stacks, and upon reaching the third stack, the Elemental Skill of all the closest members of the group increases by 0.2% of the maximum HP of the weapon owner.

The second weapon, Staff of the Scarlet Sands, will be a new shaft weapon designed for another character planned for version 3.1, the long-awaited Electro Cyno user. Previous leaks have confirmed that Tsino will be the new DPS character in Genshin Impact, and many players consider him a stronger five-star version of Razor. According to Project Amber, Staff of the Scarlet Sands will have the following characteristics:

Weapon Type: Shaft Base Attack: 542 Secondary Characteristic: Critical Strike chance Secondary characteristic max. Value: 44.1% Passive (1 improvement rank): A character using this weapon will receive 52% of his elemental skill as a bonus attack. Hitting an opponent with an element skill will give an additional buff, which will increase the character’s attack by 28% of his EM. This effect is limited to three stacks.

The Staff of Scarlet Sands will probably become a favorite weapon for most of the DPS characters from Sumeru, given that most of the characters from the new region are built around the Mastery of the Elements. Most of Qino’s potential damage depends on a significant amount of elemental skill, which makes him a prime candidate for using this weapon.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.