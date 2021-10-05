Genshin Impact: Leaks Reveal Two New Characters

Genshin Impact patch 2.2 arrives next week, but leakers always seem to be one step ahead of MiHoYo. With just a few days to go before the release of the new patch, leaks about version 2.3 of the game have already started to appear on the internet.

According to Dual Shockers, interesting news about the November update was released recently. The leaks would have come from UBatcha, one of the biggest leakers in the Chinese gacha — and one of the few who still venture to dig through the game’s files.

Two new characters may be being prepared to arrive in Genshin Update 2.3. According to the dataminer, Gorou and Itto should arrive at the game in next month. Rumors about Itto have been circulating among the community for some time now, and now it seems that players will finally be able to gain access to it.

Ubatcha even revealed which Prayer should return in the November patch. Prayers are the game’s gacha system, in which players can use their Essential Gems in exchange for the chance to receive items and characters.

The leaker claims that the plan appears to be to bring the Prayer of Albedo back to version 2.3 of Genshin. Albedo is a Geo element character and is the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Knights of Favonius Investigation Team.

Genshin Impact is an action RPG with gacha-style microtransactions. Developed by Chinese MiHoYo, the game is free and has versions for PC, PS4, PS5, iOS and Android.