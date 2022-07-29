Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal Skills and Role of Cyno

Genshin Impact has already introduced three new characters that will appear in the first update of Sumeru. Tignari, Collie and Dori will be distributed between two limited character banners in Genshin Impact version 3.0.

Although the characters have not yet entered the game, recent leaks have already revealed more information about the characters who should join the game list in 3.1. The new Genshin Impact leak has revealed more information about one of the future characters named Tsino.

Over the past couple of months, there have been rumors about him many times because of his appearance in the official manga of the game. Tsino is a popular scientist from Sumeru who helped Colley seal her archon remains. One of the recent trailers of Genshin Impact Sumeru confirmed that Cyno will have Electro Vision. One of the most trustworthy Genshin Impact leaders named hxg_diluc has apparently revealed more information about Cyno skills:

Qino’s elemental skill will allow him to make a leap forward, while dealing Electro damage. The skill will have a very low cooldown. Qino’s spontaneous explosion infuses his weapon with Electro, changing the effect of his Elemental Skill and normal attacks. Activating the “Explosion” will increase the range of his elemental skill. One of his talents will increase the damage of the Qino Elemental skill depending on his elemental skill.

Another popular insider named SaveYourPrimos confirmed that Tsino will be the new DPS character in Genshin Impact. The low recovery time of his elemental skill will allow him to constantly change position and deal electro damage in the process. Numerous responses in the comments section claim that Cyno seems to have a style of play similar to the popular Anemo Yaksha, Xiao.

Cyno — the main traffic police (repost, because I checked the authenticity) from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

His clothes are inspired by the traditional outfits worn in Ancient Egypt, one of the places and cultures on which Sumeru is based. Tsino’s headdress resembles the head of Anubis, also known as the god of the underworld. Cyno is expected to appear in Genshin Impact version 3.1, which, according to the usual HoYoverse update schedule, should appear around mid-October.

As for its rarity, the Qino is likely to have a higher five-star rarity due to its importance to history. He is expected to appear alongside two additional characters named Neelow and Candice in the same update. According to rumors, Neelow is the second five—star character in Version 3.1, and she is apparently going to be the new Hydro-Sword character. According to previous gameplay leaks, Neelow is likely to be the new Genshin Impact support.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently under development.