Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal New Diluc and Fischl Skins

Despite the fact that the game list is the main focus of Genshin Impact, there is surprisingly little makeup for the characters in the game. The first two skins were introduced back in Update 1.6, during the famous Golden Apple Archipelago summer event.

Since then, the game has only introduced two new costumes for the popular characters Keqing and Ningguan during Genshin Impact Version 2.4. New posts in the popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit revealed additional information about two brand new skins.

Previous rumors about Genshin Impact hinted that two popular characters, Dilyuk and Fishl, may get new skins in one of the upcoming updates. Recent leaks have finally revealed the look and price of the new skins. Dilyuk, apparently, will be the first character in the game to receive a five-star skin with modified combat animation. Most of the community seems to be happy with the design of the new skins, especially considering that the two new characters are becoming less popular with each new update. Fans liked the idea of making Diluk’s new skin look like the design of his signature weapon, the Wolf Tombstone.

Prices for Diluc & Fischl skins from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

A couple of comments claim that the new Diluka skin is similar to Dante, the main character of the Devil May Cry franchise. As for their release date, it is expected that new costumes will appear with the Genshin Impact 2.8 update. The theme also shows two price tags for skins, the green one represents the price during the event, and the red tag shows the price of the skin without any discounts. This means that players will have the opportunity to get a Fishl skin for free in version 2.8.

Several responses in the comments section say that the prices of the new skins are overpriced, and players will probably keep their Primogems for the new characters that should appear with the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. However, a couple of Diluc stores noted that they will definitely buy the skin at this price.

A significant part of the community stated that the only way to buy a new skin for Dilyuk is if HoYoverse decides to improve the character model. According to numerous complaints, Dilyuk’s eyes are actually located below the center of his face, which makes him disproportionate compared to other male characters in the game. Despite the fact that most fans seem a little disappointed with the price of the Diluka skin, most fans really like the idea of getting a free Genshin Impact skin for one of the oldest four-star characters in the game. Fishl.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.