Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal Details about Candice’s New Character

There is currently a lot of hype in the Genshin Impact community, as recent announcements have finally confirmed the emergence of a new major region called Sumeru. Adding a new major region always brings a ton of new content, including new events, characters, and weapons.

The game’s official social media accounts have already confirmed the availability of three new characters for the 3.0 update. It seems that the HoYoverse developer will not stop there, as new leaks have revealed that the second Sumeru update will also bring three new additions to the Genshin Impact game list.

The popular leader of Genshin Impact named SpendYourPrimos revealed more information about one of the future characters named Candice. Obviously, she will be the new four-star character expected to appear in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. According to previous leaks, Candice is expected to be the new character of Hydro polearm. When it comes to her design, several insiders have mentioned that she is based on the famous Egyptian Queen Cleopatra. Most of the community expected Candice to become a new support character, as she has the ability to create shields.

Leaks claim that her Elemental Skill is similar to that of Dione and Beido. Candice also claims that she can see the future, but it’s unclear if this affects her playing style. According to the usual Genshin Impact update schedule, version 3.1 should appear around mid-October, however, it should be noted that some upcoming banners will receive some adjustments that may affect the duration of the update. Candice won’t be the only new character to appear in the update, as numerous Genshin Impact leaks have confirmed the appearance of two new five-star characters: Tsino and Nilou.

Both characters were also featured in the latest Sumeru teaser, which gives the leaks additional credibility. There have been rumors about Qino for a very long time, since he was part of the official manga of the game. His outfits are inspired by the traditional clothing of Ancient Egypt, and he has a unique headdress reminiscent of the Egyptian god Anubis. Cyno is apparently going to be the new five-star Electro polearm user with strong DPS abilities.

On the other hand, Nilou will apparently be a new Hydro sword support character or a DPS supporting character. This is hinted at by recent leaks about her skills, which are likely to have a very long recovery time. However, the leak also revealed that players can turn Nilou into a DPS character, but to do this they need to unlock all six of her constellations.

Genshin Impact is available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5, a version for Nintendo Switch is also in development.