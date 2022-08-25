Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal Cyno Elemental Skill, Explosion and Gameplay

Each update in Genshin Impact has its own beta phase, which usually appears six or seven weeks before the official release and contains most of the upcoming content, including new characters, weapons and events. Although the long-awaited 3.0 update has just been released, new leaks have already revealed more information about the upcoming characters that will appear in 3.1.

Developer HoYoverse has already announced three new characters for Genshin Impact version 3.1, featuring Candice, Tsino and Nilou. A new leak in the popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit has revealed more information about Tsino, who is confirmed to be the new Electro polearm character.

Cyno has been mentioned in numerous rumors about Genshin Impact over the past couple of months, and the latest one from one of the most popular leaders named Waffel showed a video with animation of the usual Cyno attack, Elemental Skill and Burst. Numerous responses in the comments section claim that the visuals of his combat animations are probably among the best in the game right now.

[3.1 Beta] Demonstration of the Cyno gameplay via Waffel from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Another trustworthy insider named Project Amber has apparently revealed more information about his recruitment. The spontaneous Explosion of the Qino will be called a Sacred Rite: Wolfish impetuosity, and he will turn him into a Contract Tracker. This effect converts his normal, charged, and falling attacks into electro damage, as well as increases his elemental prowess and resistance to interruption. Numerous fans have noted that this skill is similar to a polished and improved version of Elemental Burst Razor called Lightning Fang. As with Razor, as soon as Cyno leaves the battlefield, his Elemental Burst effect is canceled.

Qino’s elemental skill will be called Secret Rite: Soulfarer, and it will allow him to perform a quick dash, dealing Electro damage on the way. If his Elemental Burst is activated, the damage and area of effect increase significantly. This skill is very similar to Xiao’s Elemental skill, which allows him to rush forward and deal damage to Anemo in the process. It seems that most of the Cyno set is scaled using Elemental Mastery, which has become very common with the new Sumeru in Genshin Impact. As for the composition of his team, another leader named Ubatcha1 previously reported that he should probably be combined with the characters Electro and Dendro.

The combination of these two elements can cause a new elemental reaction called “Acceleration”, as well as its sub-reaction “Aggravation”, which increases the damage potential of the character Electro. Having an additional Electro character, such as Fishle or Raiden Shogun, can solve any potential energy problems. Although the leaks seem credible, it should be noted that HoYoverse can still make additional adjustments to the Cino before its official release.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.