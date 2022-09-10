Genshin Impact Leaks Provide More Information about the New TCG Mode

A new post in the popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit reveals more detailed information about the new game mode, which should appear in the foreseeable future. Over the past couple of weeks, trustworthy sources have hinted at a new permanent collectible card mode, which has created a lot of hype for the next updates.

Ever since Genshin Impact appeared in September 2020, players have been asking for more permanent game modes to be added. At the moment, the only piece of end game content that offers a challenge is the famous Spiral Abyss.

According to the leak, players will have the opportunity to invite characters to a duel in the “Cat’s Tail” through the invitation board. Apparently, dangerous non-player characters will be scattered around the world of Teiwat, and their location can be tracked using a new gadget for building a deck. Previous Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that the new game mode will feature online matchmaking and weekly commissions that will be unlocked after players reach level 2. Each player will have the opportunity to choose their starting character at the beginning of each game.

Although there have been rumors that the new mode will appear in the next update, there are not many details about the new KKI mechanics in the current beta, which means that it probably won’t be part of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.1 version. The game has already confirmed the presence of three new characters for the 3.1 update: Nilou, Cyno and Candice. A popular leader named Ubatcha1 announced that the new TCG mode will appear in Update 3.2.

This means that together with Nahida, the new Archon of the Dendro, a new permanent game mode will appear. At the moment, she is an exclusive quest NPC who appeared in the first Twilight quest. According to the usual Genshin Impact update schedule, version 3.2 should appear around November 7th. Most fans appreciate HoYoverse’s decision to introduce a new permanent game mode into the game.

At the moment, when players have completed all the limited quests to upgrade, there is not much action in Teivat, especially if they have already explored the whole world. The game also runs on a resin-based system that prevents players from constantly grinding artifacts and materials for ascension. Fans claim that adding a new permanent feature can make up for the Genshin Impact content drought that occurs at the end of each update.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.