Genshin Impact: leak suggests details of Inazuma arc

A leak of screenshots published last Thursday (11) stirred Genshin Impact fans, who believed that the look of Electro Archon Baal, from the Inazuma region, had finally been revealed.

In October 2020, developer miHoYo announced in an interview that the next region to be added in Genshin Impact would be that of Inazuma, which would continue the lore learned during exploration in Mondstadt and Liyue. However, since then nothing else has been commented on the nation of Teyvat, and players have started to hunt for clues with NPCs and other content on the internet.

According to the game’s narrative, the unprecedented region is managed by Raiden Shogun Baal, the God of Eternity, Archon responsible for isolating the island of Inazuma. So far, his look has not been officially revealed, knowing only that the character will be female. And it was exactly that description that made fans theorize about the leak.

The images bring references to Herrscher from Thunder Raiden Mei, villain from another miHoYo game, Honkai Impact 3rd. Despite the initial confusion between her and Baal, the suspicions of some players soon started to make sense, as Genshin Impact contains a number of references to Honkai, including some character names that have been taken advantage of and well-defined styles.

In this way, the arts may suggest that the look of Electro Arconte will have similarities to that of Raiden Mei, introducing Inazuma’s bow to the gacha.

What are your expectations for the new adventures in Inazuma? Leave your answer in the comments.