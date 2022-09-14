Genshin Impact Leak Suggests Dendro Archon Nahida Will Be a Support

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about one of the most popular upcoming characters, Dendro Archon Nahida. At the moment, she is an exclusive NPC who plays one of the most important roles in the current Twilight storyline.

Despite the fact that Genshin Impact has not yet officially confirmed Nahida as a playable character, it is safe to say that she will join the list in the foreseeable future. It is expected that, like all other playable Archons, Nahida will be a very powerful unit capable of matching different types of team lineups.

According to a trustworthy information source named hxg_diluc, Nahida is likely to become the new Genshin Impact support, at least when she doesn’t have elevated constellations. She is a new Dendro Archon who serves as the protector of the newly liberated Sumeru region. Numerous responses in the comments section state that she is likely to be a must-have character for players who want their team’s lineup to revolve around one of the new Dendro elemental reactions. The new Dendro Archon is very different in design from all other Archons, since she has a smaller child model. This may be due to the fact that the official history of Genshin Impact confirmed that Nahida is much younger than her fellow archons.

Previous Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that Nahida’s elemental skill will apparently have a hold and press option similar to Zhongli’s Dominus Lapidis, which can create one of the strongest shields in the game, as well as create a resonating pillar. Apparently, she will be able to move while using her elemental skill, which can make her playing style much more dynamic compared to most of the supports in the game.

At the moment, players have to rely on the four-star character Collay and the new version of the Traveler to apply Dendro’s AoE effects on the battlefield. Even though the game has already introduced a new five-star Dendro character named Tignari, he is actually much weaker when it comes to the Dendro app, compared to the other two Dendro characters, despite being rarer.

Although Genshin Impact usually introduces new archons one update after the arrival of a new major region, recent character announcements for Update 3.1 have confirmed that HoYoverse will break this pattern at Dusk. According to numerous sources, Nahida is expected to appear in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, which is due in early November.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is in development, the release date has not been confirmed.