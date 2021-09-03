Genshin Impact: Leak Shows What’s Next in Update 2.2

Genshin Impact’s 2.1 update has barely been released and news about the next one — number 2.2 — is already starting to come out. That’s because the beta of the new version started this week, so some information is leaking.

As far as we know so far, Genshin Impact 2.2 will only feature a new four-star character named Thoma. The information was released yesterday via Twitter profile @abc64, a trusted source of game leaks. Later, more details about Thoma were officially released by miHoYo itself.

A new five-star character, Yae Miko, is still to be expected until the end of the year, but should only arrive in an upcoming update. According to @abc64, Hu Tao or Childe may come back at the next event, but it’s still not possible to be sure.

Returning to the main character of this update, Thoma is a Pyro, hailing from Mondstadt and living in Inazuma, with ties to the Kamisato clan. He appeared as an NPC in update 2.0 and comes in as a playable character in 2.2. See a leaky video of your gameplay: