Genshin Impact Leak Shows Majestic’s New Cafe At Dusk

The upcoming 3.0 update for Genshin Impact will finally introduce the mysterious land of Twilight. Developer HoYoverse has already released several promotional videos about Sumeru, showing the breathtaking landscapes of the region.

A new video on the popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit reveals a completely new place in the upcoming major region. In the video, Lumine walks through the famous Puspa cafe, located in the main city of Sumeru.

Numerous responses in the comments section claim that the interior design clearly draws inspiration from the architecture of Southwest Asia, which can be recognized by pointed arches and abstract art. Unlike its competitors in previous regions of the game, the Puspa Cafe seems to have a much larger interior, which led many fans to believe that it would play a significant role in the Twilight storyline. In several comments, HoYoverse was praised for placing all important objects, such as the Adventurers Guild, the Crafting Workbench and the new cafe, close to each other, which will save time on the road.

Inside the Puspa Cafe (via GenshinHoney) from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Players hope that HoYoverse will link the new location with some new mini-games to keep Puspa Café relevant after completing all quests. Most of the community claims that at the moment they have no particularly good reason to visit any of the restaurants of Teivat, since they do not offer any interesting activities. However, there is still a lot of excitement about adding a new region, especially given recent rumors that Sumeru will be bigger than Mondstadt and Liue combined.

One of the Sumeru teasers confirmed that Sumeru will be divided into two main parts: rainforests and deserts. Numerous leaks hint that Genshin Impact Version 3.0 will allow players to explore the rainforest Twilight, while the desert is expected to appear in later updates. As for the new additions to the game list, a recent tweet by Genshin Impact has already confirmed a couple of characters that should become playable in the foreseeable future.

Three of these characters, Tignari, Dori and Collie, are due to appear in the upcoming version 3.0. According to recent leaks, Collie and Dorie are four-star characters, and Tignari has a higher five-star rarity. It is confirmed that both Tignari and Collie are new Dendro characters, which means that players will have access to a new element as soon as a new region appears.

