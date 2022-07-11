Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Tignari Constellations

Genshin Impact’s gaming roster has apparently been the focus of the game since its release in September 2020. Although the previously announced character, Shikanoin Heizou, hasn’t even appeared yet, the game’s official social media accounts have already confirmed the addition of three new characters.

One of these characters is new user Luca Dendro, who is expected to be the only new five—star character in the upcoming 3.0 update. The recent Genshin Impact leak revealed more information about one of the future characters that are due to appear in the first Sumeru update.

A reliable leader named YelanLover has apparently revealed additional details about the set for the new five-star character Tignari. According to the information, he will apparently be a character paying great attention to dealing Dendro damage with the following constellation effects:

C1 — The critical hit chance of a charged Tignari attack has been increased by 15%. C2 — When there are opponents in the field of confusion of his elemental skill, Tignari receives a 20% bonus to Dendro damage. This effect lasts for 6 seconds if the confusion field has expired or if it no longer affects opponents. C3 — Increases the level of the “Trunk of the entangled vine” of the mod (spontaneous explosion) by 3. C4 — When the Tignari spontaneous explosion is activated, all members of the group receive 60 elemental mastery for 8 seconds. If its surge causes a reaction of Burning, Strengthening, Overgrowing or Spreading, the Skill Bonus of the Elements will double.Gorenje. C5 — Increases the level of the Vijnana-Phala Mine (elemental skill) by 3. C6 — The charging time of the Wreath Arrow decreases by 0.9 seconds, and when hit, it produces one additional Clusterbloom Arrow.

Source: Reddit

There is a lot of hype around this character, given that he is the only new five-star character to appear in the upcoming 3.0 update. Fan theories claim that his name is based on the name of a famous Arab scientist named Al-Tignari, which makes sense, given that Sumeru will be based in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

According to his constellation levels, Tignari is expected to be a very strong Dendro DPS character who can also serve as a sub-DPS. However, its strength will depend on the strength of the reactions of the new elements of the Dendro, which should appear together with the new element. Leaks have already confirmed two new elementary reactions, called Overgrown and Intensified.

Tighnari is expected to appear in the first part of the 3.0 update, which means that the second banner cycle will probably include another banner replay. Recent Genshin Impact leaks hint that the second banner will apparently introduce a double replay featuring two popular characters: Zhongli and Ganyu.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently under development.