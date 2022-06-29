Genshin Impact Leak Reveals SplashArts For 3 New Characters To Appear In Version 3.0

Leaks have become quite common in the world of Genshin Impact, and they create a lot of excitement for the upcoming content of the game. Over the past couple of months, numerous leaks have hinted at a new large region that should appear in the foreseeable future.

In the next few months, Genshin Impact will apparently introduce a new mysterious region called Sumeru along with its symbolic Dendro element. Recent leaks have apparently revealed three characters who are due to appear in the first update of Sumeru.

A very trustworthy insider Genshin Impact, known as Zeniet, has finally revealed the screensavers for three new characters that are due to appear with a major new update. In version 3.0, there will apparently only be one new five-star and two four-star characters. The five-star character’s name is Tignari, which is an unusual name for a Genshin Impact character. However, most of the community assumes that his name is based on the name of an Arab scholar named Al-Tignari, which makes sense given that every major region is based on a real location, and recent leaks hint that Sumeru is based in the southwest. Asia and the Middle East.

The screensaver confirms previous leaks that Tignari is a new user of the bow Dendro. According to recent rumors, he is likely to be the new main character of DPS or sub-DPS Genshin Impact with a passive that will allow him to track resources in the new region. One of the four-star characters, Collie, has become a popular topic in the community over the past couple of months. The uniqueness of the Call is that, according to the manga of the game, she can use the forces of the elements without having a vision or any special gadget.

These unnatural abilities are the result of the fact that the Collie was used by Fatui as an experiment to study the remains of the archon. According to Ziniet, she will also become a new character from the bow of Dendro. Unlike Colley and Tignari, there is little information about the third character, Dori. Aside from being a new four-star Electro Claymore user, the leaks don’t reveal any details about her identity.

Several responses in the comments section claim that she will most likely play the same role as Anemo Claymore user Sayu. There is still no official information about the release date of the characters, but according to the usual HoYoverse update schedule, a new update should appear at the end of August. Given that there is only one new five-star character, version 3.0 will most likely introduce a re-launch of the second banner cycle.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.