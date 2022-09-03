Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Release Date of Event 3.1 Livestream

Genshin Impact has a very busy schedule of updates, each of which lasts about six weeks. After months of speculation, the current version 3.0 has finally introduced a new major region called Sumeru along with new characters.

Before the release of each update, the HoYoverse developer releases a live broadcast in which all upcoming content is revealed. A reliable Genshin Impact leader named Plusleleaks has apparently revealed the release date of the upcoming live broadcast of version 3.1.

The insider claims that the event will take place on September 17 and may become part of this year’s Tokyo Game Show. In his last live broadcast, the HoYoverse developer has already confirmed that Genshin Impact version 3.1 will appear on September 28, which is a week earlier than usual. In fact, the first three Sumeru updates (3.0, 3.1 and 3.2) will be one week shorter to compensate for the delay that occurred during the 2.6 update. Numerous fans in the comments section claim that they are not even halfway to the current local quests yet, which seem huge compared to previous major regions.

Reducing 3.0 by one week will allow 3.1 to appear just in time for the second anniversary of Genshin Impact, which should include several unique events. Players hope HoYoverse has learned from its mistakes during last year’s anniversary, when they handed out a total of 10 sweepstakes as anniversary awards. Having received a serious negative reaction, the players received additional features, as well as a unique glider.

Recent rumors hint that this year’s anniversary will include logging in with various rewards for each day. The upcoming live broadcast will also tell about three already announced characters: Candice, Cino and Neelow. All of them are confirmed for the upcoming update, and they will be distributed over two banner cycles. Cyno is a new Electro polearm character that is expected to appear in the first part of the update.

According to recent beta leaks, he will be a new DPS character in Genshin Impact with a playstyle that closely resembles Razor and Xiao. Neelu is likely to be a new support character or sub-DPS whose playstyle revolves around launching a new elementary reaction named Bloom. Apparently, she has the ability to turn Dendro cores into an abundance of cores that explode faster and have a larger area of action.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.