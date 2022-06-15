Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Dendro Traveler Design

The world of Genshin Impact is expanding with almost every new version of the game. The upcoming update 2.8 will apparently introduce the long-awaited “Golden Apple Archipelago” event along with its many islands.

Despite the fact that there is a lot of hype about this event, players seem to be more excited about the appearance of a new large region called Sumeru, which is expected to disappear after 2.8 and during Genshin Impact version 3.0. The most exciting thing about Sumeru is that it will finally have a mysterious Dendro element. A recent leak from Genshin Impact revealed more information about the upcoming Dendro version of the main character of the game.

Popular insider Genshin Impact Lumi has published an interesting video demonstrating the design of the upcoming Dendro Traveler. The Traveler is the main character in Genshin Impact, and players have the opportunity to choose between Ether and Lumine at the beginning of their journey. Whichever character is chosen, the main goal of the story will be to find another brother or sister. Each region in Genshin Impact has its own representative element that can be equipped by a Traveler. At the moment, there are three main regions in the game: Mondstadt, Liue and Inazuma, which means that Ether or Lumine can be equipped with Anemo, Geo or Electro elements.

The video shows Lumine equipped with a Dendro element, which should appear in one of the next updates. As shown in the video, the new Traveler will have a unique switching animation that fits the Dendro element, as well as a unique character screen color. This leak is another proof that the appearance of a new element is just around the corner.

With each new element, the Traveler also receives a new set of skills, talents and constellations. While there are still no credible leaks about Dendro Traveler’s skills, players expect the new kit to play a supporting role. The appearance of a new element will have a significant impact on the current meta of characters in Genshin Impact, given that the game’s combat mechanics are largely based on combining various elements.

Previous Genshin Impact leaks have already hinted at two new elementary Dendro reactions: Intensified and Overgrown. The boost can be activated by combining Electro with Dendro, and it will give a significant damage buff against the target affected by this spontaneous reaction. Overgrown will cause explosive seeds to fall to the ground when Dendro and Hydro are combined.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.