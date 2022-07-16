Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Celestia Model

The world of Genshin Impact, better known as Teiwat, is filled with numerous mysterious locations waiting to be explored. The HoYoverse developer has an interesting scheme for expanding the game landscape with each new update.

The most recent permanent expansion of the map occurred during the 2.6 update, in which the popular Abyss Mines were introduced into the game. The new Genshin Impact leak seems to reveal additional information about one of the most popular locations in the game.

One of the most mysterious places of Genshin Impact, of course, is the floating island known as Celestia. It can be seen in the sky above Teivat, and, according to rumors, it is the residence of the gods. Genshin Impact stories claim that mortals who have proven themselves worthy can indeed ascend to Celestia and become a god. Although the location of Celestia is still unknown, the current location of the map shows that it is located west of the Liars of Storm Terror and northwest of Qingyun Peak. A recent leak in the popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit apparently revealed an early model of this floating island.

3D model of Celestia (via revueimpact) by Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Numerous responses in the comments section claim that fans should not get their hopes up, since HoYoverse is probably replacing the current 2D model with a new one. At the moment, the floating island is represented by one transparent image, slightly tilted down. That’s why Celestia seems almost horizontal when viewed from the Liars of Stormterror. Creating a 3D model of Celestia certainly makes sense, as it will make the island more realistic when viewed from different angles.

This is especially important because recent leaks have confirmed that the new Sumeru region is located south of Liue, which means that players will be able to see the southern part of the flying island. The new Sumeru region is likely to be divided into two main parts: rainforests and deserts. In a recent video trailer, only the tropical part of the region was shown, which means that players will most likely have the opportunity to unlock the Twilight Deserts in later updates.

Although there is always a lot of hype whenever Celestia is mentioned in a leak, players expect a floating island to appear at the end of their journey in Genshin Impact. In the past, people could communicate with the floating island through special messengers. A popular civilization named Sal Windagnir was destroyed by Celestia, who dropped a Heavenly Frost Nail that can be found in the popular Dragon Ridge region. Another similar nail can be found in the recently discovered mines of the Abyss.

Genshin Impact is available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5, a version for Nintendo Switch is also in development.