Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Aggravate Team In Action

The upcoming version 3.0 of Genshin Impact will finally add a new main nation named Sumeru to the game. The new major update will also introduce the first characters of the Dendro game: Tighnari and Collei.

Adding a new element will have a significant impact on the game, given that the Genshin Impact combat system is based on triggering various reactions of elements. The leaked video reveals a new type of team composition that focuses on one of Dendro’s upcoming spontaneous reactions called Aggravate.

To trigger this spontaneous reaction, players must first apply Catalysis by combining Dendro and Electro. Causing damage by a pyroelectric element to a target under the influence of a catalyst will cause another reaction called “Acceleration”, and imposing an additional electric current on the target will finally cause a “Aggravation” reaction. This new spontaneous Genshin Impact reaction will increase the damage to the Electro character, which is Keqin in the video. Theoretically, this seems to be one of the most difficult reactions of the elements on the battlefield, but judging by the video and numerous comments below, it’s actually quite easy if the right team is deployed.

Aggravate the computer feat. Keqing with 4pc TF, Dendro Traveler, Fischl, Bennett – Uncle Dwayne from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

At the party, four different characters participate in the video: Ketsin, Fischl, Bennett and Dendro Traveler. Numerous responses in the comments section claim that this elementary reaction can bring Electro DPS characters like Keqing back to meta. Despite the fact that it was once considered one of the best DPS units in Genshin Impact, most players have replaced it with a stronger damaging one, mainly due to the fact that Electro cannot cause the strongest reactions of the elements in the game.

This is further proof that the new Dendro element is likely to completely change the entire meta of Genshin Impact characters. It has the potential to become one of the best elements in the game and a must for every team because of its excellent synergy with almost all other elements in the game. The video also shows that the new version of Traveler Dendro seems to be a worthy choice for applying the new Dendro element to the field.

Previous leaks have revealed more information about the new Dendro kit from Traveler. The elemental skills of Ether and Lumine will allow them to strike with their blade, dealing a decent amount of damage to the Dendro in front of them. A new spontaneous explosion will create the Lea Lotus Lamp, which deals continuous damage to the Arboretum over a large area. The new explosion is likely to be the main reason why players will have a new Dendro Traveler in their group.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.