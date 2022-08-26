Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Details about TCG’s Permanent Mode

Genshin Impact has finally unveiled the long-awaited 3.0 update, which includes many major additions such as a new major region, a new element, and a host of new characters and weapons. However, despite the fact that there are many improvements in the quality of life in the update, according to a significant part of the community, the HoYoverse developer has yet to solve one of the biggest problems of the game — the constant drought of content.

In a new post on the official Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, additional information about one of the upcoming permanent game modes has appeared. A trustworthy source of information named merlin_impact provided additional information about the new TCG mode, which should appear in the foreseeable future.

An insider confirmed that online matchmaking and weekly commissions will be associated with this game mode, but they will be unlocked after the player reaches level 2. The maximum level will apparently be set to 10, at least for now. At the beginning of each game, players will need to choose their starting character and defeat the opponent characters to win. At the beginning of each turn, they will be given elementary energy by throwing eight dice. Most of the community seems to be very happy with HoYoverse’s decision to add permanent game modes, as Spiral Abyss seems to be the only end content at the moment.

Several responses in the comments section claim that after the player completes all the quests limited to upgrades, there are not many actions that can be performed in the world of Teiwat, especially since the game runs on a resin-based system. . Adding additional permanent game modes will greatly improve the end game experience for many players.

Even though the same leader initially said that the new game mode would appear in the next update, recent leaks of Beta 3.1 didn’t mention anything about it, which means it will most likely join live servers in 3.2 or 3.3. Players seem to be a little disappointed with the delay, claiming that the release of the new TCG mode along with the first desert Twilight in Genshin Impact version 3.1 will create a strong Yu-Gi-Oh atmosphere.

The game has already confirmed the availability of three new characters for the next update: Cino, Neelow and Candice. This means that a new permanent game mode may appear along with the long-awaited Dendro Archon Nahida in version 3.2. Although the game has not yet officially announced its appearance, it is likely that it will become part of 3.2 due to its importance to the official storyline of Sumeru.

Genshin Impact is available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5, a version for Nintendo Switch is also in development.