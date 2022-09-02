Genshin Impact Leak Hints At New Celestia Model

The world of Genshin Impact is full of breathtaking landscapes scattered across the four main regions that are currently unlocked. After the Inazuma arc came to an end, developer HoYoverse finally introduced a new main nation in the game, the mysterious land of Twilight.

Recent rumors hint that after exploring the depths of the rainforest, Genshin Impact will take the Traveler to the first desert in the game in the upcoming update. While there is a lot of hype surrounding the new major region, HoYoverse seems to be making some additional adjustments to one of the most iconic old places in the world Genshin Impact, a floating island known as Celestia that can be seen from almost anywhere in the world. Teivat.

Although the developer of HoYoverse has not yet confirmed its exact location, Celestia can be seen northwest of Qingyun Liyue Peak and west of the Liar of the Horror of the Mondstadt Storm, which means that it should not be so far from Liyue. A new post in the popular Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit showed a more detailed model of Celestia, which should appear in one of the next updates. At the moment, the game uses an oblique two-dimensional transparent image to represent a floating island, which makes it appear almost horizontal when viewed from certain locations, such as the Liar of Storm Horror.

This is what the leaked Celestia looks like in a textured form. Blender cube for scaling. (between 2.8 and 3.0) by Genshin_Impact_Leaks

Replacing the 2D image with a 3D model will certainly make the island more realistic. According to numerous responses in the comments section, the recent expansion of the map is probably the main reason why HoYoverse is looking for a replacement for the current floating island model. The new Sumeru region is located south of Liyue, and it is expected to spread to the southwest in upcoming updates when the first Genshin Impact deserts appear.

Being so far away from the current tilted 2D image would probably make the floating island even more unrealistic. The official storyline hints that Celestia may be the residence of the gods, and mortals who have proven themselves worthy can rise to divinity. Players expect that the mysterious character who appears in the very first battle of Genshin Impact will be in Celestia.

While some comments have begun to suggest that Celestia may appear in the foreseeable future, numerous fans claim that it will be years before players set foot on the floating island. The new Celestia model will probably only serve as a placeholder until HoYoverse decides to introduce it as a new game region. Several responses stated that this mysterious place would probably be preserved until the end of the official Genshin Impact storyline.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, and a version for Nintendo Switch is in development.