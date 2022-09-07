Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Nahida’s Skills

Genshin Impact leaks have become part of the gaming community, and they usually hint at adding new characters even months before their official appearance. One of these characters is the current Archon Dendro, about whom numerous rumors have been circulating over the past couple of months.

A new leak in the popular Genshin Impact leaks subreddit reveals more information about the fan-favorite character known as Nahida. At the moment, it is exclusive to the NPC quest that appears in Archon Quest Chapter III — The Morn of the Thousand Roses Brings.

The official version confirmed previous rumors that Nahida is the new Archon of Dendro, who serves as the protector of the new region of Sumeru. Even though the leak doesn’t give many details about her set, she hints that she will have variations of abs and hold on her elemental skill. This means that her skill can be similar to the Fishl’s Oz, which can be moved, or the Beidou Wave Summoner, which is one of the most iconic techniques in the game. The leak also mentions a motion animation that will be tied to her elemental skill, which usually means that the character can move freely during the animation of her elemental skill.

Rumor has it that the only other skills in the game that have motion animation in the data are Mona and Ayaka’s alternate sprints and Fishl’s spontaneous explosion. Judging by Nahida’s appearance, players expect her to play a supporting role as part of the team, most likely she will become the first five-star Dendro support character. At the moment, players have to rely on Collei or the new version of Traveler to apply the new Dendro element on the field.

Even though Tignari is also a Dendro user with a higher five-star rarity, he is a DPS character, which means he is not very suitable for the support role. Most of the community claims that the new Dendro Travaler is by far the strongest version of the main character in the game. When it comes to Nahida’s release date, numerous rumors hint that she will appear in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

The HoYoverse developer has a habit of introducing new Archons one update after the arrival of the region, however, the game’s official social media accounts have already revealed three characters for the Genshin Impact 3.1 update: Tsino, Nilou and Candice. Although part of the community claimed that they did not like the design of Nahida’s character, a recent survey showed that she is actually the most popular character of Sumeru at the moment.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development, the release date has not been confirmed.