Genshin Impact Leak Gives More Details about Nahida’s Skills

A new set of Genshin Impact leaks reveals more information about one of the most popular characters in the game, the new Dendro Archon Nahida. At the moment, Nahida is the main NPC in the current Archon quest, which takes place in the new region of Sumeru.

Although HoYoverse has not yet confirmed her as a playable character, Nahida will definitely join the list in one of the upcoming Genshin Impact updates. Previous leaks have revealed that Nahida will be a new five-star character with strong support abilities.

She is the new Dendro Archon who serves as the main protector of the inhabitants of Sumeru. According to one of the most trustworthy sources in the game named hxg_diluc, Nahida will apparently be able to apply the Dendro element while moving, although the source does not specify whether this is just an alternative sprint or a skill. At the moment, only Mona and Ayaka can apply the appropriate elements during the running animation. Nahida’s spontaneous explosion will apparently be very similar to the Traveler’s explosion called Surgent Manifestation, which creates a Lea lotus lamp that deals damage to the Arboretum over a large area.

Like the Wanderer’s lamp, the Nahida flash will react differently when it is affected by Hydro, Pyro and Electro. However, despite the fact that their kits seem similar, hxg_diluc has confirmed that Nahida’s Dendro app is much stronger and more seamless. Numerous responses in the comments section state that she is likely to become a must-have character, especially for command lineups who rely on triggering one of the new elementary Genshin Impact reactions.

Despite the fact that part of the community expressed their opinion about Nahida’s design, claiming that they expected a more perfect model worthy of the Archon’s name, a recent Genshin Impact survey shows that she is still the most popular future character. The main reason why HoYoverse decided to give her a smaller baby model is probably because she is the youngest of the seven Genshin Impact archons.

As for its release date, there is still no official information, but the recent live broadcast of HoYoverse 3.1 even confirmed that it will not be part of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.1 update. However, there is a chance that Nahida will appear in version 3.2, which should appear on November 7, at least according to the new HoYoverse update schedule.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently in development, the release date has not been confirmed.