Genshin Impact Leak Claims that Version 3.0 Will Include a Free four-Star Character and Weapons

The official live broadcast of Genshin Impact has officially announced a new major region that is due to appear in one of the upcoming updates. The new nation is called Sumeru and is described as a mysterious land filled with magical rainforests and deserts, as well as the birthplace of the popular Archon Dendro.

With the addition of a new main region, players expect a lot of new characters to join the game list. Recent leaks of Genshin Impact have already shown that three new characters should appear with the first update of Sumeru. A trustworthy source said that in the foreseeable future, players can get a character and a four-star weapon for free.

One of the most popular leaders, GenshinBLANK, announced that the upcoming Genshin Impact update may provide a free four-star character named Collie, as well as a new four-star bow. Collie is a popular character who has played a significant role in the game manga. The uniqueness of the Collie is that she can use the powers of the elements without having a vision. This unnatural power is probably the result of being the subject of a study of the Archon’s Remnant conducted by Fatui.

Previous rumors about Genshin Impact have already shown that Collie will be a supporting character from the bow. According to recent leaks, her elemental skill will allow her to throw a boomerang that deals damage to the Dendro both when deployed and when returning. Collie’s explosion causes her to throw a small mechanical assistant, a cat, which explodes, causing AoE damage to the Dendro. After the explosion, the cat remains on the field, causing continuous damage over the area.

When it comes to a free weapon, it’s called a Fish in the Microwave, and apparently it will be possible to get it for free by completing one of the events. Assuming that recent rumors that 2.8 is the last version before a major new update are true, Genshin Impact 3.0 should be released around mid-August. It is clear that most of the community is excited about the new large region, as it will introduce a completely new element called the Arboretum.

This means that in the 3.0 update, players will receive two free Dendro characters, including the new Dendro Traveler. Adding a new element will have a huge impact on the current state of the game, given that the Genshin Impact combat system is based on triggering various reactions of elements. At the moment, the leaks have revealed only two new spontaneous reactions, Overgrown and Intensified.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently in development, the release date has not been confirmed.