Genshin Impact: Klee banner kicks off this week

This is the new banner with a 5-star character, which comes with other complementary characters available.

Genshin Impact receives this week the Klee banner, which starts with Twinkling Steps, a proposal in which we will find that character with five stars and other heroes with four. The event is for a limited time, and can be enjoyed from October 20 at 7:00 p.m. to November 9. During this time Klee ‘the fugitive sun’ of the pyro type will be the main attraction, but we will also have three more promotional characters: Xingchiu, ‘the gallant young man’ of the hydro type; Noelle, the unrecognized Geo-type heroine, Sucrose, Anemo-type ‘Harmless Sweetness’. The game is being a hit around the world.

As explained, during the event the probability of obtaining the character of Klee will be much higher, and also the possibility of obtaining the 4-star characters, something that is reduced when the event ends. Remember that when you make your summons, you can see the probability of getting any of the characters if in the gachapon menu we press the details button with the selected banner. There they will indicate the percentage of options that you have so that a character you are looking for can touch you.

Other permanent banners

Currently the title has a permanent gachapon, that of the invocation of the Globetrotter where with every 10 wishes we will obtain, at least, one object of 4 stars or higher in a guaranteed way. In it we find Diluc and Jean of level five, as well as the Celestial Sharpened Blade of level five as the most prominent elements. The gachapon for beginners is also active where the first ten wishes have a 20% discount, and with every 10, at least one character of level 4 or more touches. Noelle, an unrecognized heroine, is one of her great claims.

Genshin Impact is being a success in the world for its concept of action adventure and free to play RPG, now available on PC, PS4 and mobile devices. In our guide you can follow all the details to get the most out of the game in question. In it we offer tips and tricks to get enough items to be able to summon without having to spend money on the title, at least during your first bars.



