Genshin Impact: Kazuha Appears in Leaked Game Trailer

Genshin Impact: It is not difficult for the characters from Genshin Impact that are yet to be released to appear on the network in leaked material – and with Kazuha, one of the next expected additions to the title, things would not be different.

The video you check out in this news is courtesy of a leaker known as abc64, and gives an idea of how Inazuna’s samurai will act in combat. In addition to his movements, it is also possible to get an idea of some of his lines as he progresses facing opponents on the stage.

It is worth remembering that Kazuha is one of the new features included in the game’s 1.6 update package, which is scheduled to arrive sometime in June. Did you like the style of the next combatant? Leave your opinion in the space provided for comments.