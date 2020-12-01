Genshin Impact is the Mobile Game of the Year

The title of miHoYo has been chosen by the technology giant as the most outstanding proposal of 2020. Neither Fortnite nor Among Us !, the game of the year for Google is Genshin Impact, a title that is also free-to-play and is available on both Android and iOS devices, not to mention the PC and PS4 versions and PS5.

This video game with a beautiful aesthetic soon conquered the players, who have not stopped enjoying these adventures since its launch. And what have been Google’s reasons for choosing this game over the others?

When accessing the Genshin Impact file on Google Play, the American company has published a paragraph to explain the reasons for that decision. “The title that is crowned Best Game must exceed expectations and offer engaging, accessible and genre-redefining experiences. Without a doubt, this year’s winner meets all those requirements. The Best Game of 2020 is Genshin Impact, ”they write.

Now also available on PS5

The change of generation has also implied an improved version on PlayStation 5. Those who play the title on this platform will be able to do so at 60 fps, as announced on the official PlayStation blog. Since last November 19, the date on which the console was marketed, users have been able to immerse themselves in the colorful adventure created by miHoYo. However, it is not a version optimized directly for PS5, as it uses backward compatibility and its extra power to offer a higher quality result.

Genshin Impact, available on PS4, PS5, PC, Android, and iOS, recently added new characters. Among the new protagonists are “Tartaglia,” Nobile “(Hydro), Diona,” the Feline Cantinera “(Cryo), Zhongli,” the Wanderer of the Mortal Kingdom “(Geo) and” Blazing Riff “Xinyan (Pyro). You can find all the information about the new characters, weapons and the rest of the changes of patch 1.1 in this news.



