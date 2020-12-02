Genshin Impact is also iPhone Game of the Year

The free-to-play title of miHoYo, available on PS4, PS5, PC and mobile phones, has also been chosen as GOTY by Google.

The year is ending and it’s time for the awards. The Game Awards 2020 has nominated Genshin Impact as the best mobile title, a recognition that Google has already granted, as we published in MeriStation. The next to join has been Apple, which has already announced which are the best products in each of the categories. According to the published list, the video game developed by miHoYo has managed to win the iPhone Game of the Year award.

In Apple’s case, the winning titles are different depending on the device. For example, the best iPad game is Legends of Runeterra, while Disco Elysium, the ZA / UM RPG, has won the Mac category. Even though Genshin Impact is available as free-to-play On Android and iOS devices, the game has also been released on traditional platforms such as PS4, PS5 or PC, so it is not exactly a mobile-only game.

A game that “redefines” the genre, according to Google

Google explained the choice of Genshin Impact because the product has exceeded “expectations” and has offered “engaging, accessible and gender-redefining experiences”. The technology giant has assured that “without a doubt”, the work of miHoYo “meets all these requirements”. And that has had to face another of the phenomena of the year, Among Us !, a product that is not new, but that has exploded in 2020.

Genshin Impact works on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility. We are not, therefore, before a game fully optimized for this system, which does not mean that improvements have not been implemented with respect to the version of the current generation of consoles. Thanks to the power of the hardware, the game now moves at 60 fps. Additionally, the latest patch has added many new features.



