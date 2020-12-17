Genshin Impact introduces Albedo, its new character

We tell you what we know about Albedo, the new character who comes to Genshin Impact with version 1.2: The Prince of limestone and dragon.

Genshin Impact is preparing to receive the major update 1.2 that will greatly expand the possibilities of the miHoYo title. One of these novelties that brings with it “The Prince of Limestone and the Dragon” is Albedo, a new controllable character of which we already have the first confirmed details. We will tell you about them below, in addition to reminding you of the key details that the mentioned version 1.2 will bring with it.

This will be Albedo, the new character of Genshin Impact

“The teacher Albedo is an artist of exceptional talent. The traces of it are subtle and he weaves his alchemy on them. But has … surely overcome the “office” and has entered the realm of “creation” explains the official description of the character on the website of miHoYo. Their main weapon is the sword and its element Geo (Earth) , so despite not having seen it in action yet we can begin to get an idea of ​​how will this new playable character.

We can complement this information by saying that it is the chief alchemist and captain of the investigation team of the Knights of Favonius, together with whom we can undertake a new main mission with the aim of unraveling the mystery that surrounds a powerful sword called Poisonous Desire. Of course, we can use this new weapon thanks to this event and refine it to the maximum in addition to obtaining other rewards as the crown of wisdom (in the store of the event).

We will discover it from next December 23rd, at which time version 1.2, The Prince of Limestone and the Dragon, will become available and with it Albedo will arrive in the game, both on PC and PS4 / PS5 and on mobile devices. iOS and Android. It will open a new special Gachapon to welcome you? Soon we will leave doubts.



