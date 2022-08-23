Genshin Impact infographic shows the number of Primogem version 3.0

The upcoming major Genshin Impact update will introduce a number of new characters and weapons that players can spend their precious primogems on. A recent live broadcast of the game confirmed the addition of three new characters for the first update of Sumeru.

While players can spend real money to buy wishes, the game also offers several different ways to get Primogems for free. A new infographic created by Genshin Impact fans shows how many Primogems players will be able to collect for free in the upcoming update.

The infographic shows that by completing all the upcoming quests and world actions, players can collect about 13,500 primogems, which corresponds to about 84 wishes. These actions include opening new teleport waypoints, going through all the floors of Spiral Abyss, completing each daily commission in the update, etc. However, several responses in the comments section state that the number of Primogems for teleport waypoints in the infographic is probably too large. because that would mean there are 46 different teleportation locations in this version, which is too much for a single update.

3.0 Counting Primogems Runway from Genshin_Impact_Leaks

One of the main reasons this infographic was created is probably the fact that the HoYoverse developer has confirmed that the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.0 update will be one week shorter, which means that players will have fewer daily commissions to go through, resulting in fewer rewards. Primogems are by far the most important currency in the game, as they allow players to make wishes on banners. To trigger one wish, players must spend one Intertwined or Familiar Fate, depending on which banner they desire.

Intertwined Fates are used to making wishes on a limited character and a weapon banner, which change every three weeks. Familiar fates can be used to get a less popular standard banner, from which five different five-star characters can fall out: Dilyuk, Jin, Keqin, Tsitsi and Mona. The game has confirmed that the new character Tignari will join the Standard Banner at the end of Update 3.0. This banner adjustment caused most of the community to decide to skip his limited standard banner.

He will appear in the first part of the update along with a very familiar Geo Zhongli user. They will be joined by Colley, Fishle and Dione, who will be limited to four-star characters on the banner. Colley is a new user of the bow Dendro, who specializes in applying a new element on the battlefield. The official live broadcast of Update 3.0 confirmed that players will receive one copy of Collei for free.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.