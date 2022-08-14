Genshin Impact Infographic Explains New Elementary Reactions

A recent live broadcast of Genshin Impact for version 3.0 confirmed the appearance of a large region called Sumeru. This major update will also add a whole new element to the game’s combat system.

The world of Genshin Impact consists of seven different elements, and Dendro is the only one that is not yet represented in the character set. The live broadcast confirmed that this will change soon, as the first banner of the new update will feature three new Dendro characters, including a new version of the Traveler.

A new post in the popular Genshin Impact subreddit contains more information about the upcoming reactions of Dendro elements. Reddit user prezler has made an interesting infographic listing all the reactions of the elements that will become available as soon as the new element appears in the upcoming version of Gesnhin Impact 3.0. The new element will introduce six new elementary reactions:

Bloom (Hydro/Dendro) — creates a Bloom seed on the battlefield. Catalyze (Electro/Dendro) — causes debuff of enemies using Quicken. Burgeon (Bloom/Pyro) – explodes the flowering seed, causing damage to the Dendro. Hyperbloom (Bloom/Electro) — creates homing missiles that damage the Dendro. Aggravate (Catalyze/Electro) — Accelerated enemies take more damage from electro. Spread (Catalyze/Dendro) — Accelerated enemies take more damage from Dendro.

Dendro Reaction TLDR (+ current reactions) from Genshin_Impact

There is an additional spontaneous reaction associated with an element called Gorenje, but it has been part of the game from the very beginning. It can be activated by combining a Dendro with an Arsonist, and it deals damage to the arsonist’s area. Several responses in the comments section say that the new elementary reactions will completely change the current Genshin Impact meta, which means that old DPS characters like Keqing or Diluc can become viable again. Most of the community claims that the new Dendro element can become mandatory for almost any team.

Previous Genshin Impact leaks have hinted that new types of team lineups that focus on triggering a specific element reaction, such as Aggravate or Burgeon, may become viable options in the future. Several comments claim that this will provide much-needed variety when it comes to choosing the right team line-up, as players seem to be tired of using the same S-level characters over and over again.

Players will have the opportunity to use the new element from the very beginning, as Aether and Lumin will probably get the Dendro transformation in the first couple of quests. The explosion of the elements of the Traveler has a huge AoE effect, which allows you to constantly use the Dendro. The live broadcast also confirmed that players will receive a new four-star Dendro character named Collie for free.

Genshin Impact is now available for mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is currently under development.