Genshin Impact: How to unlock the smithing weapon Sumeru

How to unlock the smithing weapon Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Unlike some Genshin Impact forging weapons, which are available by default, travelers need to do hard work to unlock all Genshin Impact forging weapons at Dusk. The whole process involves forest spirits, Aranara, and players basically need to go through the entire quest chain to get all the forging blueprints.

In total, there are five types of weapons that can be forged in Twilight, and players can choose which one to unlock first, based on their preferences. To do this, just meet a certain NPC in Vanaran and unlock the smithing weapon Sumeru in Genshin Impact.

To unlock the smithing weapon Sumeru in Genshin Impact, players must talk to Aravinai in Vanaran and exchange one story about you and Aranar for one blueprint. This means that travelers need a total of five stories to get all the weapon blueprints.

Aravinai can be found in front of the Tree of Dreams. If Aranara is not there, go to Silapna and go from the Real Vanarana to the Vanarana of Dreams using a Vintage Lyre.

As soon as all the stories about you and Aranar are exchanged for the stories of Aravin, players will receive an achievement called “The Tale of the Forest”. As usual, this achievement will give five primogem Genshin Impact.

How to get stories about you and Aranar

Kindergarten of dreams (Aranyaka: Part II): Players learn the story after meeting Araja. Here, Aram will present Travelers with a forest adventure magazine called Aranyaka Vimana Agama: The Head of Aranyaka. The item will be added to the inventory shortly after the Travelers defeat the Lecturer of the Electro Abyss and deactivate the Core of the Guardian of Ruins. Varuna Ghatha: The head of Aranyaka. One Stories of You and the Aranara is provided after Travelers learn the Rhythm of the Source Water. Agnihotra Sutra: Another chapter of Aranyaka. Solve the problem with Mavitima in the “Last Chapter” subquest. Aranyaka: Part IV: Complete the quest chain to get the final stories about you and Aranar.

Characteristics and passive abilities of all smithing weapons Sumeru

Sumeru’s blacksmithing weapon in Genshin Impact seems to be helping. Most of them serve as a means to get a bonus to the mastery of the elements, with the exception of the bow and the catalyst. To forge them, players will need the appropriate “Midlander Weapon Blank”, 50 pieces of crystal and 50 pieces of white iron.

A Midlander’s weapon billet can be obtained from the weekly boss Sumeru or by converting a Northerner’s Weapon Billet on the workbench.

If players aren’t sure which weapon they should get first, then here’s a full list of weapon stats at level 90. Note that all weapons are listed at processing level 1.

Royal Squire — Bow

Basic Attack: 454 Attack Secondary Characteristic: 55.1% Passive Attack: Get the effect of the Forest Teaching when using skills and explosions of the elements Genshin Impact, increasing the skill of the elements by 60 for 12 seconds. This effect will be removed when switching characters. When the Forest Teaching effect ends or is removed, it deals 100% of the Attack in the form of 1 Damage to the nearest enemy. The effect of the “Forest Teaching” can be triggered once every 20 seconds.

Forest Regalia – Claymore

Basic Attack: 565 ATK Secondary characteristic: 30.6% Energy recharge Passive: after the Gorenje, Acceleration, Aggravation, Spreading, Blooming, Hyper-Color or Flowering, a Consciousness Sheet will be created around the character for a maximum of 10 seconds. When lifting a leaf, the character gains 60 Elemental mastery for 12 seconds. Thus, only 1 sheet can be generated every 20 seconds. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The effect of the Consciousness Sheet does not add up.

The Sapwood Blade is a sword

Basic Attack: 565 ATK Secondary characteristic: 30.6% Energy recharge Passive: after the Gorenje, Acceleration, Aggravation, Spreading, Blooming, Hyper-Color or Flowering, a Consciousness Sheet will be created around the character for a maximum of 10 seconds. When lifting a leaf, the character gains 60 Elemental mastery for 12 seconds. Thus, only 1 sheet can be generated every 20 seconds. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field. The effect of the Consciousness Sheet does not add up.

Moon Impaler – Shaft Weapon

Basic Attack: 565 Attack Secondary characteristic: 110 Elemental Mastery Passive: after Gorenje, Acceleration, Aggravation, Spreading, Blooming, Hyper-Blooming or Blooming around the characters Genshin Impact, a Rebirth Sheet will be created for a maximum of 10 seconds. A raised Leaf gives the character 16% ATK for 12 seconds. Thus, only 1 sheet can be generated every 20 seconds. This effect can still be triggered if the character is not on the field.