Genshin Impact: How to unlock a hidden teleport point at Dusk (north of Chatrakam Cave)

Many teleport waypoints in Sumeru from Genshin Impact can only be unlocked after players complete certain quests, mostly involving Aranara from the book Aranyaka Genshin Impact. However, there is one specific teleport point in Dendro Country, and there are no clues to find it. Most likely, this is the missing 46th teleport point at Dusk.

To unlock this hidden 46th teleport waypoint, Genshin Impact Traveler must enter the hidden cave after completing a certain quest. Here is the full information.

How to unlock a hidden teleport point at Dusk in Genshin Impact

To unlock the hidden teleport waypoint at Dusk, players need to open a secret cave and activate four Dendro monuments. To get to it, go to the teleport waypoint in the Chatrakam Cave and go north. Travelers will eventually encounter a small waterfall that leads to an underground cave.

If the cave is blocked by some vines, it is because players must first go with Araguru to the Agnihotra Sutra quest line, which is chapter 4 of Aranyaka in Genshin Impact.

Follow downstream to land next to a bunch of water slides. Then keep going into the cave, destroying the horde of enemies in Genshin Impact.

At the end of the road, a large room filled with Four-leaf Seals will appear. Follow the path of these seals to reach the top floor. Travelers can rest on the nearest branch if they can’t follow all the seals at once.

On the top floor, players need to light four Dendro monuments scattered throughout the territory. If they become too difficult to find, you can always use Elemental Sight.

Most of them can be easily activated by simply using any Dendro character in Genshin Impact. On the other hand, one monument is broken and needs to be repaired before activation.

To fix this, put on an Old Lyre and play the Rhythm of Rebirth. After activating all of them, a common chest will appear, and a hidden teleport waypoint at Dusk will be unlocked.

This teleport waypoint will be teleport waypoint number 46 for some players. By opening all 46 waypoints at Dusk, you will receive the achievement “Forest Wanderer”. This Genshin Impact achievement rewards five Primogems upon receipt.

In addition to unlocking teleport waypoints, people will also receive an achievement worth five Primogems for lighting the entire 3.0 Sumeru map. Apart from the Statue of Sevens, available by default, the other two areas are Vanarana and Old Vanarana.

The Vanaran area can be unlocked by completing the first part of the Aranyaki quest chain in Genshin Impact. Meanwhile, the discovery of the Old Vanarana will take some time, as players need to complete chapter 2 of Aranyaka in order to access it.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. The Switch version is under development.