Genshin Impact: How to Revive Fallen Characters

In our complete guide we explain how you can revive the fallen characters in Genshin Impact, now available for free on PC, PS4, iOS and Android.

One of the many activities that we can perform in Genshin Impact as part of the sandbox component that the game offers us, is the fact of being able to cook, in addition to processing ingredients. Despite the fact that a priori it may seem like a mechanic included just as a curiosity, it will not take long for us to discover that it is very useful to recover the health of our characters and even be able to revive them if they fall in combat. Next and as part of this complete guide we will explain how this system works and what foods we can use to revive our characters.

How to revive our characters in Genshin Impact

One of the cooked foods that will help us revive our characters are fried eggs or barbecued steaks. Both recipes are very simple, since we only need to find a fresh egg or meat (when finishing with various animals, not monsters) that we find throughout the map and approach a pot (it has to be on, with fire at the bottom) to be able to cook them following the instructions on the screen. It is simply a minigame in which we must stop the cooking meter at the indicated point to get the resulting food to be “Perfect”. Thus, in a simple way, we will have meals ready to revive.

To use them we must go to the Game Menu and select the inventory option to access our bag of objects, weapons and others. There we will find all the dishes that we have cooked, so we just have to select the fried egg or the steak and give it to the dead character. Since we can “pause” the game to enter the menu, at least in solo mode, we recommend doing it if we are in trouble facing a very powerful enemy and we need to recover our units to continue fighting.



