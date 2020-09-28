Genshin Impact: How to Download Free on PS4

The new from miHoYo comes in free to play format with the aim of repeating the success of Honkai Impact. How to download it for free on any platform.

Genshin Impact is now available worldwide. The new bet of miHoYo under the genre of fantastic adventure and action RPG with exploration in a huge open world lands under a free free to play format on PlayStation 4, PC and iOS and Android mobile devices. We explain how to download the new production from the creators of Honkai Impact 3rd.

Since the early hours of this Monday the Paimon servers have been open in Teyvat, Genshin Impact’s connected universe with a guarantee of cross play and cross save: we can start playing on one platform and continue on another, always maintaining our progress.

The title has a complete story of dozens of hours duration and a multitude of characters that we can get by playing or paying (the unlocking of content has options typical of mobile app gacha, based on randomness). A fantastic and epic story in a medieval world. The combat is in real time, while the characters have their own abilities and movements, which can be improved based on experience. Teams are four characters (there are more than 30 unlockable launch allies). With them, we will explore forests, cities and dungeons.



