Genshin Impact: How to Download Free on PS4, PC

We explain how to download Genshin Impact for free on PS4, PC, iOS and Android, the new RPG game from miHoYo that comes in free to play format.

Genshin Impact is now available worldwide. The new bet of miHoYo under the genre of fantastic adventure and action RPG with exploration in a huge open world lands under a free free to play format on PlayStation 4, PC and iOS and Android mobile devices. We explain how to download the new production of the creators of Honkai Impact 3rd.

Since the early hours of this Monday, the Paimon servers have been open in Teyvat, Genshin Impact’s connected universe with a cross play and cross save guarantee: we can start playing on one platform and continue on another, always maintaining our progress.

The title has a complete story lasting dozens of hours and a multitude of characters that we can get by playing or paying (the unlocking of content has options typical of mobile app gacha, based on randomness). A fantastic and epic story in a medieval world. The combat is in real time, while the characters have their own abilities and movements, which can be improved based on experience. The teams are four characters (there are more than 30 unlockable launch allies). With them, we will explore forests, cities and dungeons.

How to download Genshin Impact on PlayStation 4

To download Genshin Impact on PS4, just go to the Sony PS Store, log in with our PSN account and click on ‘Download to your PS4’. The game is in full Spanish for its texts; voices in English or Japanese. The download requires a free space of at least 9.81 GB on the hard disk.

How to download Genshin Impact on PC

In the event that our chosen platform is a computer, all you have to do is click here and launch the executable file for Windows. From MiHoYo they have enabled an installation guide for the game on PC on their website.



