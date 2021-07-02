Genshin Impact Honkai Impact 3rd event: date and details of the crossover

Genshin Impact: miHoYo offers new details of the collaboration event between Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact such as the contents it will have, the dates and more. Special summer events from games like Genshin Impact continue to appear and be available with the arrival of July. If we focus on the title of myHoYo we can highlight what concerns us in this piece: the collaboration event that the game will have with Honkai Impact 3rd. The company in charge recently announced the first details of this crossover, but it was not until today that they have finally revealed important keys such as the date on which it will take place. We tell you all the news we know about it.

Date of celebration of the collaboration event

Date: July 9, 2021.

Platforms: iOS, Android and PC.

Description: Version 4.9 [Outworld Traveler] for Honkai Impact 3rd will be mainly marked by the crossover event with Genshin Impact, but other adjustments will also be applied that will be detailed in the near future.

Honkai Impact 3rd x Genshin Impact; So shall

The new trailer published by miHoYo, which leads this piece, leaves us with gameplay and unpublished scenes of the character of Fischl (from Genshin Impact) moving and defeating various enemies in the world of Honkai Impact 3rd. This adaptation was a major task, as the developers themselves recently explained in a development journal. To understand it, we can highlight that Fischl’s character is the first real archer in Honkai Impact 3rd, so they had to make sure to implement her well in combat. On the other hand, Oz’s models, animations and special effects have also been updated to give Fischl a greater presence and a unique charm.

Other new additions to the title with this crossover are Genshin Impact’s Keching as a “special guest character” who can be fully controlled in specific story battles, and Theresa’s [Heat of Trifolium] new outfit, [ Outworld Quest Emblem], Stigma, Shards, and Crystals.