Genshin Impact hits $ 1 billion in revenue in six months

Behold, Genshin Impact crosses yet another enviable brand. According to a survey released by the company Sensor Tower, the iOS and Android version of the game has already earned more than $ 1 billion in revenue in just six months of launch.

According to the study, it was mentioned that the public has spent an average of $ 160 million each month since December 2020, and by March 23 that amount had already reached the $ 148 million mark – that is, there are a chance that this month’s figures will be even higher.

Finally, it was also said that daily spending around the globe tends to be around US $ 5.8 million, with the launch days of Xiao and Hu Tao being the most profitable so far, bringing in US $ 15 million and US $ 13 million, respectively, for the company’s coffers.

It is worth mentioning that, previously, the fastest game to surpass the $ 1 billion mark in revenue was Pokémon GO, which took nine months to achieve this feat.