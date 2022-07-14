Genshin Impact: Heizou Ascension & Talent Materials Guide

Shikanoin Heizo is Anemo’s playable character in Genshin Impact, who currently appears in Banners reruns for Kazuha and Klee — “Leaves of the Wind” and “Sparkling Step”. As a 4-star Catalyst user, this Inazuman detective naturally doesn’t offer as much utility or damage as the 5-star Anemo Kazuha. However, players can still use it in a reliable capacity to provide their team with a reliable rotating DMG in Genshin Impact, which goes well with the Anemo element. With optimal equipment such as Skyward Atlas and a set of Viridescent Venerer artifacts, Heizou can easily inflict maximum damage with his Elemental abilities.

However, before Travelers can bring Heizo’s Shikanoin performance to its maximum capacity, they must first increase it accordingly by breaking the limit of each level with the appropriate Ascension Materials. As Anemo’s character, he will need the turquoise gems of Vayud for Ascension, and Mora is also an obvious resource that players will need at every stage of the journey. However, some may not know where to find and process the rest of the ascension materials and character talent materials in Genshin Impact.

Fortunately, Heizo’s ascension and talent enhancement materials are relatively easy to obtain and do not require any tedious collection methods such as cherry blossom Ayaki and Ayato. As long as the players establish the optimal and accessible route of farming for them and spend the initial resin wisely, they must pump Heizou from 80 to the maximum level in the shortest possible time.

How to Climb Heyzou in Genshin Impact

The following is a list of ascension materials and character talent materials needed to ascend Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact, including sources or recommended improvement locations. Keep in mind that some of these items can be purchased at Paimon’s Bargains. In addition, since it would be impractical to list all agricultural plots, travelers are advised to visit the interactive map of Teivat on the Internet to facilitate the search for resources.

Heizou Ascension Materials

Turquoise Gems Vayuda: Hypostasis of anemo in the Petrel Mountains in the Mondstadt Treasury Insignia/Silver Crow/Golden Crow: Treasure Keepers in Liyueonikabuto: Mikage Furnace, Yugou Mountain and other areas with a high concentration of electrons in Inazumarunic Fang: Ruin Snakes in the Snake Cave from the Abyss: Underground Mines

Materials about the talents of Heizou characters

Treasure Keeper’s Insignia: Treasure Keepers in LiyueTeachings/Guide/Philosophies of Transience: Violet Court Domain in Kannazuka, Inazuma | Available on Monday, Thursday and Sunday. The Meaning of Aeons: The End of Euphemia Trounce’s Oneiric Domain | Weekly Boss Battle against the Shogun’s Crown of Insight: in-game events or offers such as the Gratitude of the Frost Tree, the Favor of the Sacred Sakura or the Improvement of the Lumenstone Adjuvant.