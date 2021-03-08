Genshin Impact had revenue of $ 874 million in 5 months

Genshin Impact is available in versions for mobile and PlayStation 4, and at least those that are grouped in the first category are proving to be quite profitable. According to a survey released by Sensor Tower, the game earned approximately $ 874 million in revenue five months after its release, looking only at the editions released for Android and iOS.

The survey points out that, at the moment, RPG is the third game with the highest yields within the App Store and Google Play between the months of September 2020 and February this year, second only to Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, which obtained more US $ 1 billion in the last five months.

In any case, the feat of Genshin Impact is noteworthy, with US $ 253 million spent in China alone – the first place, followed in order by Japan and the United States. Considering a monthly average, spending on the RPG game is around $ 175 million.

Finally, there was also a mention that October was the month in which players spent the most on the MiHoYo title, raising $ 234 million to the producer ‘s coffers. Another detail is that spending was higher on the App Store (US $ 521 million) compared to Google Play (US $ 352 million).